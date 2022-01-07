Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival get expensive by up to Rs 54,000

- Kia Carnival prices revised by up to Rs 54,000

- Seltos receives price hike of up to Rs 10,000

Kia India has hiked the prices of all the models in its portfolio. The ex-showroom prices of the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival have been increased from January 2022. We tell you the quantum of hike levied on each of the models.

Starting with the bestseller Seltos, all the variants except the base HTE variant of the mid-size SUV are now expensive by up to Rs 10,000. The Kia Seltos is available in HT and GT Line trims spread across seven variants. The SUV is now available with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the Sonet, the compact SUV is broadly offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ variants. The hike varies from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000 depending upon the variant. Talking about the recently updated Kia Carnival, the Premium and Prestige trims get the highest hike of Rs 54,000. Meanwhile, the Limousine and Limousine Plus variants are now costlier by Rs 50,000.

Apart from this, the Korean carmaker is gearing up to launch the three-row Carens in India in the coming month. The bookings for the Carens will commence from 14 January, 2022 and will be available in three engines, five variants, and eight exterior shades to choose from. To know more about the Kia Carens, click here.