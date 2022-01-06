CarWale
    Tata Motors to launch the CNG range of cars in India on 19 January, 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Tata Motors to introduce its CNG range of cars in India soon

    - Tata Tiago and Tigor might be the first models to be offered with a CNG option

    Tata Motors has revealed its plans introduce the much-awaited CNG lineup in the country on 19 January, 2022. Back in 2021, the CNG test mules of the Tiago, Tigor, and the Punch were spotted in the country. It is believed that the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor will be the first ones to be introduced in the country, while the Punch might get a CNG option at a later date.

    Selective dealers have unofficially commenced bookings for the CNG variants of the Tiago and the Tigor. It is believed that the vehicle will be available in the base XE and the mid-spec XT variant. Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine come mated to a five-speed manual and AMT options. The power output figures in the CNG version is likely to vary as compared to the petrol version. 

    The prices and more details on the CNG range of cars will be known in the days to come. 

