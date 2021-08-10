Toyota introduces Virtual Showroom initiative to offer digitalised buying experience

- Platform integrated with booking and payment gateway

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a new initiative called ‘Virtual Showroom’ for its patrons. It is introduced under the carmaker’s ‘Customer First’ philosophy with an aim to provide a digitalised car buying experience to the prospective buyers.

To access the virtual showroom, customers need not download any specific application. The service can be utilised simply by visiting the brand’s official website using any device like a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or desktop. The platform is integrated with payment gateway and will soon be equipped with facilities like offers, finance options, loan applications, and other value-added services.

While using the virtual showroom, visitors will be able to select a host of services. This includes a 360-degree external and internal view, open/close doors, top features, and variant-wise prices. For an interactive experience, customers will also be able to see the different colour options and even look at the selected vehicle in their garage with the help of augmented reality.

TKM has integrated all its dealer partners across the country into the new platform and will soon enable virtual showrooms for all the dealers. Besides this, customers can also connect with the dealerships on WhatsApp for sales enquiries, vehicle exchange, vehicle breakdown services, and booking of service appointments.

Talking about the new initiative, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Owing to the pandemic and growing access to technologies, customers increasingly prefer digital and contactless experience. Last year, as COVID-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalise our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm. The virtual showroom further simplifies all the elements of car buying by digitising and integrating the key touchpoints in a customer’s purchase cycle as a one-stop-shop solution. The core idea behind the virtual showroom is to empower our customers to access our world-class cars from wherever they want to. Moving forward, we will continue to listen to our customers keenly and introduce new solutions and tools leveraging digital technologies to further improve their buying experience.”