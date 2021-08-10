CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-five cars sold in India in July 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,665 Views
    Top-five cars sold in India in July 2021

    Maruti Suzuki has registered significant growth in sales in India in July 2021. Four out of the top-five cars sold in the country last month were from Maruti Suzuki. Improvement in buyer sentiments, large scale vaccination drives, and ease in government norms have significantly improved car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top-five car models that were sold in the country in July 2021. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Wagon R has retained its position as the bestselling model in the country in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki sold 22,836 units of the Wagon R in the country in July 2021 as compared to 13,515-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The popularity of the Wagon R can be attributed to its CNG alternative that tackles the rising fuel prices. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift emerges as the second bestseller in the country. The company sold 18,434 units in July 2021 as compared to 10,173-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering an 81 per cent growth in sales. The Swift hatchback recently received a 2021 model year update which regenerated public interest in the product.   

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    The Baleno emerges as the third bestseller in the country with 14,729-unit sales in July as compared to 11,575-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 27 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, the Baleno also emerged as the bestselling model in the premium hatchback segment. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    The Ertiga continues to be the undisputed leader in the MPV segment. The company sold 13,434 units of the Ertiga in the country as compared to 8,504-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 58 per cent growth in sales last month. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Creta     

    The Hyundai Creta is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model to feature in the top-five list. Hyundai Creta witnessed a 13 per cent growth in sales with 13,000 units sold in the country last month as compared to 11,549-unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Creta is the bestselling SUV in the country.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021
     Next 
    Toyota introduces Virtual Showroom initiative to offer digitalised buying experience

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-five cars sold in India in July 2021