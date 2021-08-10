Top-five cars sold in India in July 2021

Maruti Suzuki has registered significant growth in sales in India in July 2021. Four out of the top-five cars sold in the country last month were from Maruti Suzuki. Improvement in buyer sentiments, large scale vaccination drives, and ease in government norms have significantly improved car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top-five car models that were sold in the country in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R has retained its position as the bestselling model in the country in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki sold 22,836 units of the Wagon R in the country in July 2021 as compared to 13,515-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The popularity of the Wagon R can be attributed to its CNG alternative that tackles the rising fuel prices.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift emerges as the second bestseller in the country. The company sold 18,434 units in July 2021 as compared to 10,173-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering an 81 per cent growth in sales. The Swift hatchback recently received a 2021 model year update which regenerated public interest in the product.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno emerges as the third bestseller in the country with 14,729-unit sales in July as compared to 11,575-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 27 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, the Baleno also emerged as the bestselling model in the premium hatchback segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga continues to be the undisputed leader in the MPV segment. The company sold 13,434 units of the Ertiga in the country as compared to 8,504-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 58 per cent growth in sales last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model to feature in the top-five list. Hyundai Creta witnessed a 13 per cent growth in sales with 13,000 units sold in the country last month as compared to 11,549-unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Creta is the bestselling SUV in the country.