    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 12,440 units in October 2021

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 12,440 units in October 2021

    - TKM reported 34 per cent M-o-M growth

    - Launched Innova Crysta Limited Edition last month

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the carmaker sold a total of 12,440 units in October 2021. On a monthly scale, Toyota registered a growth of 34 per cent as compared to the sales in September 2021. 

    The company’s cumulative sales from January to October stood at 1,06,993 units as compared to 60,116 units sold in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering a growth of 78 per cent. 

    Last month, TKM launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition. The special edition of the MPV gets six new features and is available in the GX variant of both petrol and diesel versions. To know more about it, click here. The carmaker has also hiked the prices of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Camry, and the Fortuner, and you can read more about it here.

    Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.”

