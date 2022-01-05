CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,48,767 passenger vehicles in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    366 Views
    - A total of 1,52,029 vehicles manufactured

    - Production capacity scaled up to 85 per cent in December 2021

    Maruti Suzuki upped its production capacity to 85 per cent in December 2021. This resulted in a positive outcome in the car manufacturer’s production report for the previous month. The carmaker produced a total of 1,52,029 units in December 2021 which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. These numbers are slightly higher as compared to the figures in the previous months. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    The company manufactured 1,06,090 units of mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are over six per cent lower when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise in production with 1,838 units manufactured in the last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Rear Three Quarter

    Talking about the utility vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment has observed a steady increase of four per cent with a manufacturing total of 40,839 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 148,767 units. The mentioned data includes vehicles built at both the plants along with vehicles manufactured for other OEMs.

    Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce up to four new models in 2022. To know more about it, click here.

