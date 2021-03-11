UK-spec Hyundai Kona Electric prices announced

Hyundai UK has announced the prices and the specification for the new Kona Electric. The updated model has been introduced at a starting price of £33,125 (Rs 33.58 lakh). The vehicle is available in the SE Connect, Premium, and the Ultimate variants. The updated model gets fresh set of cosmetic and features updates over its predecessor.

Visually, the new Kona Electric gets redesigned closed grille and sharper headlamps with new LED DRLs. Moreover, the headlamps incorporate the multifaceted reflector (MFR) technology. The air inlets in the front of the wheel arch cladding claim to enhance the aerodynamics and reduce turbulence in the front wheelhouse area. As for the sides, the vehicle gets new painted wheel arch claddings and a new 17-inch alloy wheel design.

As for the interior, the vehicle now gets a standard 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a choice of display options and information displays. Additionally, all variants also feature the 10.25-inch AVN system with a combination of Bluelink app control, KRELL premium multi-speaker sound, and navigation with voice control.

New Kona Electric continues with a choice of two powertrain offerings. The 100kW electric motor is powered by a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery to produce 132bhp and offers a driving range of 304km. The 150kW electric motor is powered by a 64kWh lithium-ion battery to produce 198bhp and offers a driving range of 483km. Both models offer charging flexibility with standard seven pin Type two CCS and three pin ICCB charging cables. New Kona Electric can be charged from as little as 47 minutes on a 100kW charger, with a full recharge from a 7.2kW charger obtained in just six hours

The variant-wise UK-spec Hyundai Kona prices are as follows –

SE Connect (39kWh) - £33,125 (Rs 33.58 lakh)

Premium (39kWh) - £34,475 (Rs 34.95 lakh)

Premium (64kWh) - £38,225 (Rs 38.75 lakh)

Ultimate (64kWh) - £40,375 (Rs 40.93 lakh)