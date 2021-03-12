2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift driven - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Swift at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 5.73 lakh. Now you may ask, isn't the Swift already on sale in India, so what's new? Yes, there are a few changes. The 2021 Swift comes with an updated engine and a few new features as well. We've driven the car and our first-drive review will soon go live. For now, do take a look at its picture gallery.

This is the latest iteration of the Swift, which is now powered by the K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop (ISS).

Most interestingly, this engine now produces 89bhp of power at 6,000 rpm, which is up from the previous gen’s 83bhp. On the other hand, the torque output of 113Nm remains the same.

Available with a five-speed manual gearbox as a standard option, buyers can also opt for the AGS automatic transmission version, which uses the five-speed AMT.

Maruti states that Swift will offer a fuel efficiency of 23.2kmpl in its manual transmission model and 23.76kmpl in its AGS variants. This has improved over its previous model rated at 21.21kmpl.

There are new features on-board like cruise control, idle start-stop, and even key-synchronised auto foldable ORVMs.

There's even a twin-pod instrument cluster with a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display. It's similar to the one in the Baleno and XL6, but slightly different.

Then, the 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services along with Bluetooth telephony and other options.

Other safety features include reverse parking sensors with a rear-view camera, dual airbags, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, front seat belt reminders, Isofix seats, and ABS with EBD.

Lastly, like the Solid Fire Red with a Midnight Black roof option here, buyers can also have it in a Pearl Arctic White with the Black roof, or Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with a Pearl Arctic White roof.