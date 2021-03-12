CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift driven - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    255 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift driven - Now in Pictures

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Swift at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 5.73 lakh. Now you may ask, isn't the Swift already on sale in India, so what's new? Yes, there are a few changes. The 2021 Swift comes with an updated engine and a few new features as well. We've driven the car and our first-drive review will soon go live. For now, do take a look at its picture gallery.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    This is the latest iteration of the Swift, which is now powered by the K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop (ISS).

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Most interestingly, this engine now produces 89bhp of power at 6,000 rpm, which is up from the previous gen’s 83bhp. On the other hand, the torque output of 113Nm remains the same.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Available with a five-speed manual gearbox as a standard option, buyers can also opt for the AGS automatic transmission version, which uses the five-speed AMT.

    Rear Badge

    Maruti states that Swift will offer a fuel efficiency of 23.2kmpl in its manual transmission model and 23.76kmpl in its AGS variants. This has improved over its previous model rated at 21.21kmpl.

    Steering Wheel

    There are new features on-board like cruise control, idle start-stop, and even key-synchronised auto foldable ORVMs.

    Instrument Cluster

    There's even a twin-pod instrument cluster with a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display. It's similar to the one in the Baleno and XL6, but slightly different.

    Infotainment System

    Then, the 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services along with Bluetooth telephony and other options.

    Front View

    Other safety features include reverse parking sensors with a rear-view camera, dual airbags, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, front seat belt reminders, Isofix seats, and ABS with EBD.

    Car Roof

    Lastly, like the Solid Fire Red with a Midnight Black roof option here, buyers can also have it in a Pearl Arctic White with the Black roof, or Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with a Pearl Arctic White roof.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    UK-spec Hyundai Kona Electric prices announced

