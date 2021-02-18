BS6 Isuzu MU-X spotted testing in India

- The BS6 Isuzu MU-X could arrive in the form of the next-gen model that was unveiled last year

- Engine options could include a 1.9-litre diesel engine or a 3.0-litre diesel engine

Isuzu discontinued the MU-X in India last year as the model was not updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms that came into effect from 1 April, 2020. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the BS6 Isuzu MU-X.

As seen in the spy images, a single uncamouflaged test-mule of the MU-X was spotted during a public road test. The unit in the picture is based on the previous-gen model, and the company is likely to be testing the updated engine on this version.

Isuzu unveiled the next-gen MU-X in October last year. The updated model receives a complete overhaul in terms of exterior design, features, and mechanicals. Under the hood, the model is offered with a 1.9-litre diesel engine and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 150bhp and 350Nm of torque while the latter produces 190bhp and 450NM of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Visual highlights of the new Isuzu MU-X include a more aggressive-looking fascia with a two-slat chrome grille, sleeker LED headlamps and integrated DRLs, petal-shaped 20-inch alloy wheels, and a heavily reworked rear bumper with wrap-around tail lights. Inside, the model comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, electric parking brake, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a powered tail-gate, and a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters. The model has not been listed on the official website, although the page does reveal a coming soon teaser, hence it can be safe to assume that the new MU-X could arrive later this year.

Image Source