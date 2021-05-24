CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo XC40 attracts discount of up to Rs 3.26 lakh in May 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,265 Views
    Volvo XC40 attracts discount of up to Rs 3.26 lakh in May 2021

    - Offered in a single T4 R-Design trim

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Volvo Car India has announced a discount offer on the XC40 SUV. The XC40 is the most affordable offering in the carmaker’s India portfolio. The ex-showroom price of the five-seat SUV was recently hiked to Rs 41.25 lakh. Now, the Swedish carmaker has announced a Rs 3.26 lakh discount bringing down the price tag to Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volvo XC40 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The XC40 is offered in a sole T4 R-Design trim in India that features the signature T-shaped DRLs and the single-frame front grille finished in gloss black. The thick plastic cladding over the 18-inch alloy wheels gives the XC40 a rugged look. The vertical tail lamps and the two-tone exterior colour lend the SUV a unique and strong road presence. 

    Volvo XC40 Dashboard

    On the inside, the XC40 comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system in portrait layout, leather upholstery, Harman Kardon stereo system, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, keyless entry, and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, it gets adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, park assist camera, hill start and descent control, and collision mitigation support.

    The Volvo XC40 can be had with a petrol engine only. The 2.0-litre gasoline motor produces 187bhp and 300Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Being a Volvo, the top speed is limited to 180kmph. We have driven the XC40 and you can read our first-drive review here. Volvo is also gearing up to launch the XC40 Recharge, which is the zero-emission version of the ICE model, details of which can be read here.

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 41.24 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun First Look Review
     Next 
    Skoda India extends service schedule timelines due to COVID-19 induced lockdown

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 41.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 52.07 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 49.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 48.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 50.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 attracts discount of up to Rs 3.26 lakh in May 2021