Volvo XC40 attracts discount of up to Rs 3.26 lakh in May 2021

Volvo Car India has announced a discount offer on the XC40 SUV. The XC40 is the most affordable offering in the carmaker’s India portfolio. The ex-showroom price of the five-seat SUV was recently hiked to Rs 41.25 lakh. Now, the Swedish carmaker has announced a Rs 3.26 lakh discount bringing down the price tag to Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XC40 is offered in a sole T4 R-Design trim in India that features the signature T-shaped DRLs and the single-frame front grille finished in gloss black. The thick plastic cladding over the 18-inch alloy wheels gives the XC40 a rugged look. The vertical tail lamps and the two-tone exterior colour lend the SUV a unique and strong road presence.

On the inside, the XC40 comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system in portrait layout, leather upholstery, Harman Kardon stereo system, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, keyless entry, and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, it gets adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, park assist camera, hill start and descent control, and collision mitigation support.

The Volvo XC40 can be had with a petrol engine only. The 2.0-litre gasoline motor produces 187bhp and 300Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Being a Volvo, the top speed is limited to 180kmph. We have driven the XC40 and you can read our first-drive review here. Volvo is also gearing up to launch the XC40 Recharge, which is the zero-emission version of the ICE model, details of which can be read here.