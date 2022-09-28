CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV launched: Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh

    - Offers a driving range of up to 315kms 

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors has launched its third electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback is available in four variant options: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech LUX. Bookings for first 10,000 the vehicle will commence on 10 October, of which 2,000 units will be reserved for the current owners of the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in January 2023. Interestingly, customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of Rs 21,000.

    Tata Tiago EV Engine Shot

    The newly launched Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250kms. On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315kms. The Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. 

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard

    The vehicle can be recharged via four different charging options: a 15A plug-point charger, a standard 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC home fast charger, and DC fast charging. The electric hatchback offers two driving modes: City and Sport. Further, it also offers four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes. 

    Tata Tiago EV Bootspace

    Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights in the Tata Tiago EV –

    - The ZConnect app offers over 45 connected car features 

    - Eight-speaker Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity 

    - Rain sensing wipers

    - Auto headlamps

    - Push start/stop button

    - Leatherette seats

    - Automatic climate control

    - Projector headlights

    - Cruise control

    - Hill start and descent assist

    - DRLs

    - TPMS 

    Tata Tiago EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The electric hatchback is available in five colour options: Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum, and Tropical Mist.

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.41 Lakh

