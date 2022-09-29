India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC production commenced in Germany

Mercedes-Benz has commenced the production of the all-new GLC at its Bremen and Sindelfingen manufacturing facilities. At the Bremen plant, GLC is being manufactured alongside the C-Class, EQC, and EQE saloon. The carmaker will soon start the production of the SUV at its plant in Beijing, China too. Notably, the new-generation GLC was unveiled in June this year.

This generation update has brought major changes to its exterior. This new GLC gets sharper headlights, a wider radiator grille, new door-mounted outside rearview mirrors, triangular rear lights, and a new set of alloy wheels. Mercedes-Benz has also bestowed it with improved ADAS and an off-road mode with a ‘transparent bonnet’ function.

Inside, the SUV comes with new-gen MBUX comprising two independent displays — a 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment. It also gets new seats, a new steering wheel, C-Class-inspired central air-con vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone temperature control, and more. However, like the S-Class and C-Class, the GLC has ditched the MBUX trackpad and switches.

The GLC is available in three trim levels in some western markets: GLC 200 4Matic, GLC 300 4Matic, and GLC 220d 4Matic. It is also offered in plug-in hybrid variants, namely GLC 300e, GLC 400e, and GLC 300de. These plug-in hybrid models provide up to 100km EV-only travel range with a top speed of 140kmph. All trims come equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard. Meanwhile, features like airmatic air suspension, rear-axle steering, and progressive LED headlights are optional.