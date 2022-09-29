CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV colours and charging options announced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago EV colours and charging options announced

    - The Tata Tiago EV is available in five colours

    - The model is offered in four variants and two battery pack options

    The Tata Tiago EV was launched in India earlier today with introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the most affordable electric hatchback in the country will commence next month for Rs 21,000.

    The Tata Tiago EV will be available in five colours including Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum. Customers will be able to choose from four variants such as XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux.

    In terms of charging options, the Tata Tiago EV is offered with a 3.3kW wall box charger and a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The charging time from 10-100 per cent with a 15A plug point will be 6.9 hours for the medium-range version and 8.7 hours for the long-range version. However, via the 3.3kW charger, the medium-range and long-range versions can be charged from 10-100 per cent in 5.1 hours and 6.4 hours respectively.

    With the 7.2kW AC fast charger, the Tata Tiago EV medium-range version can be charged in 2.6 hours while the long-range version will take 3.6 hours. Further, the DC fast charger can charge both versions from 10-80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

    Also read:

    Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to open on 10 October; delivery timeline revealed

    Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review

