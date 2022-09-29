CarWale
    BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 2.55 crore

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    - Part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M-Division

    - 4.4-litre V8 puts out 625bhp and 750Nm, can do 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds

    Continuing the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the M Division and keeping up with the promise of launching no less than 10 special-edition M models in India, BMW has introduced the M8 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M’ Edition in the country. Available for a special price of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom), the M8 Competition ‘50 Jahre M’ Edition is the seventh car in the M special edition line-up. 

    Powering the M8 Competition ‘50 Jahre M’ Edition is the most powerful V8 developed by BMW M GmbH for a production vehicle. The 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 makes 625bhp and 750Nm. It is capable of catapulting to a 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.2seconds. The V8 is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission which sends all the power to the M xDrive AWD system. 

    For the 50 Jahre M’ Edition, the M8 is available in M Isle of Man Green paint scheme along with M Brooklyn Grey and Aventurine Red. Besides this, BMW Individual paint schemes such as Daytona Beach Blue, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green, and Frozen Deep Grey are also available. It also gets BMW Laserlight along with M Carbon Fibre elements for reducing weight. Then there are aluminium wings with wider tyres on 20-inch jet black alloys, M-compound brakes, M-specific rear diffusers, and double-flow exhaust with quad pipes. 

    On the inside, it comes with full leather Merino upholstery, M seat belts, and an Alcantara headliner. Additionally, the M Carbon package comes as standard on the new M8 and is being offered for the first time in India. BMW has also bestowed it with ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon sound system which is upgradable to the Bowers&Wilkins system. You also get M Carbon ceramic brakes, bucket seats, and M Driver's Package among others.

