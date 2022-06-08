CarWale
    BMW celebrates 50 years of the iconic M badge

    Abhishek Nigam

    - BMW M GmbH celebrates 50th anniversary at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

    - Iconic BMW M models will be on display

    The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate 50 years of the iconic M badge. Festivalgoers will witness the world premiere of the first-ever BMW M3 Touring and the UK premiere of the new BMW M4 CSL, as both take to the hill throughout the world-famous four-day event. All this against the backdrop of a striking central feature sculpture on the lawn of Goodwood House, designed as a homage to 50 years of motorsport excellence as it showcases some of the most iconic models from BMW M. Elsewhere, visitors will be able to see, and in some cases, drive the latest models from BMW’s exciting range, including the new BMW iX1, i7, i4 and iX M60.

    Besides providing historic BMW M cars for the Central Feature, BMW Group Classic will bring four additional famous race cars to Goodwood’s Hill climb. Pedro Piquet, son of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet, will drive the world’s first turbocharged F1 World Champion car, the 1983 Brabham BMW BT52.

    For many, BMW M at Trackside will form the focal point for the long weekend’s celebrations. Crowned by an original BMW M1, the stand will host iconic models from BMW M’s illustrious past, from the legendary BMW M3 E30 to the revered BMW M3 CSL E46. They will take their place alongside a thrilling line-up of modern-day BMW M greats, from the ultimate 635hp BMW M5 CS and track-honed BMW M4 GT3 to the exclusive new BMW M850i Convertible and innovative electric BMW i4 M50. Visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of the future for BMW M, with the innovative BMW Concept XM, a vision of uncompromising high performance and extravagant luxury.

