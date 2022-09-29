Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be locally assembled in Chakan, Pune

- The model is claimed to return a range of 770km on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the EQS 580 4Matic variant in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the entry-level variant of the brand’s flagship EV sedan have commenced for an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

To be assembled at Mercedes-Benz’s plant located in Chakan, Pune, the EQS 580 will be positioned below the EQS AMG. The model will be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack with two electric motors. The power output is rated at 523bhp and 856Nm, while a full charge is claimed to return a range of 770km.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to give a marginally lesser aggressive design to the EQS 580 when compared to its AMG sibling. The 21-inch wheels are likely to make way for 20-inch units as well. In terms of features, it could get the signature 56-inch display called Hyperscreen, which spans the length of the dashboard. Also on offer could be rear wheel steering, panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, leather upholstery, flush-fitting door handles, and soft-close doors.

