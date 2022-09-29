CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    371 Views
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be locally assembled in Chakan, Pune

    - The model is claimed to return a range of 770km on a single charge

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the EQS 580 4Matic variant in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the entry-level variant of the brand’s flagship EV sedan have commenced for an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

    To be assembled at Mercedes-Benz’s plant located in Chakan, Pune, the EQS 580 will be positioned below the EQS AMG. The model will be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack with two electric motors. The power output is rated at 523bhp and 856Nm, while a full charge is claimed to return a range of 770km.

    Mercedes-Benz is expected to give a marginally lesser aggressive design to the EQS 580 when compared to its AMG sibling. The 21-inch wheels are likely to make way for 20-inch units as well. In terms of features, it could get the signature 56-inch display called Hyperscreen, which spans the length of the dashboard. Also on offer could be rear wheel steering, panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, leather upholstery, flush-fitting door handles, and soft-close doors.

    Also read:

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 AMG 4MATIC+ Driven: Now in Pictures

    Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ First Drive Review

    Mercedes-Benz to introduce electric EQB in India by Q4 2022

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC
    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing yet again
     Next 
    BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 2.55 crore

    Related News

    Three new cars to debut next week

    Three new cars to debut next week

    By Nikhil Puthran

    4 days ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Right Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    930 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    30th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    930 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to be launched in India tomorrow