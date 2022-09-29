New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing yet again

- Will get a revamped exterior styling

- Likely to make its debut early next year

While Hyundai India has refreshed its SUV line-up this year, the Korean carmaker is expected to shift its focus to updating the other models next year. One such model is the Hyundai Verna which was recently spotted testing on Indian roads.

Covered heavily in black and camouflaged sheets, the new-gen Verna hints at a completely revamped exterior styling. The prototype appears to have low-set bumper-mounted headlamps and a massive front grille. Further, the Verna gets the signature sloping roofline that flows down to what appears to be a revised set of split tail lamps. Going by the brand’s current design philosophy, the Verna is most likely to get a connecting light stripe adjoining the tail lamp clusters.

The details about the interior are scarce at the moment. However, we expect the cabin and the dashboard to receive a major overhaul. This could include an updated and bigger infotainment system and even ADAS features that were recently introduced in the new-gen Tucson SUV.

As for the powertrains, we could expect the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines to be carried over in the new model. Presently, the Hyundai Verna has a starting price of Rs 9.44 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 15.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

