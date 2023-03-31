CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased; to debut on 17 April

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    316 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased; to debut on 17 April

    - First electric vehicle by Maybach

    - To be unveiled on 17 April 

    Mercedes-Benz has released the first teaser image of the electric Maybach SUV. To be dubbed the EQS 680, it will be the first electric vehicle under the Maybach marque and will be unveiled on 17 April at Auto Shanghai, China. 

    While the teaser image does not reveal the exterior design and styling of the electric SUV, the previously spotted images suggest that the EQS will draw styling cues from the standard EQS. This will include full-width DRLs, LED headlamps, and split LED headlamps. Further, the cabin of the EQS SUV will be festooned with a myriad of premium features with multiple screens in the first and second rows. 

    The Maybach will most likely be powered by a 107kWh battery pack. The EQS 680 could have a dual-motor setup with all-wheel-drive and a power output of over 530bhp. We expect it to have a claimed electric range of 458km. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 launched in New Zealand

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2908 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 46.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Bangalore ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Delhi ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Pune ₹ 1.60 Crore
    Hyderabad ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Ahmedabad ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chennai ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Kolkata ₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chandigarh ₹ 1.63 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1111 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2908 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased; to debut on 17 April