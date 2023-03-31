Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased; to debut on 17 April

- First electric vehicle by Maybach

- To be unveiled on 17 April

Mercedes-Benz has released the first teaser image of the electric Maybach SUV. To be dubbed the EQS 680, it will be the first electric vehicle under the Maybach marque and will be unveiled on 17 April at Auto Shanghai, China.

While the teaser image does not reveal the exterior design and styling of the electric SUV, the previously spotted images suggest that the EQS will draw styling cues from the standard EQS. This will include full-width DRLs, LED headlamps, and split LED headlamps. Further, the cabin of the EQS SUV will be festooned with a myriad of premium features with multiple screens in the first and second rows.

The Maybach will most likely be powered by a 107kWh battery pack. The EQS 680 could have a dual-motor setup with all-wheel-drive and a power output of over 530bhp. We expect it to have a claimed electric range of 458km.