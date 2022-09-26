Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ First Drive Review

Why Would I buy it?
- Ballistic Performance
- Rich Interiors
- Practical cabin
Why would I avoid it?
- 30/35 profile tyres need to be handled with care
- Space saver eats into boot space
What is it?
9 / 10
Performance saloons have always been a popular choice amongst enthusiasts, and not without reason. Compared to supercars which are one-dimensional, performance sedans are multifaceted beasts that offer the same level of performance as supercars but with all the practicalities of a regular sedan.
When we talk about performance sedans in India, both BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been at the top of their game with a wide range of performance saloons. Mercedes-AMG recently launched its mega E63 S, which stands right at the top of the super saloon food chain. With a nuclear powerplant under its long hood and all-wheel drive, the E63 S aims to take no prisoners, and that includes some exotic offerings as well.
Is the cabin any good?
8.5 / 10
Mercedes-Benz has completely upped the game when it comes to interiors in their cars and the E 63, being one of their top-tier products, is no different. The cockpit is the ideal blend of flashy and elegant with top-quality materials. You get wood, aluminium and piano black inserts along with soft-touch Nappa leather and good quality plastics. The only thing that was a bit of an eyesore was the piano-black surface on the centre console, which was laden with scratches.
What stands out further is the signature widescreen layout which houses two 12.25-inch screens where one can switch between the three available AMG displays – Modern Classic, Sport, and Supersport. The AMG performance steering wheel is another jewel. It feels fantastic to hold, has dedicated buttons to change the car settings, and has paddle shifters that look and feel like a work of art.
Then we come to the seats. The sculpted sports seats hug you like a long-lost friend, and it can either be a warm or a cold hug thanks to it being heated and ventilated. What is also fantastic is how the side contours adjust and move to keep you in place and offer optimal lateral support. Considering rocket-like abilities, this is a welcome feature in the car. But for some reason, I did get a slightly uneasy feeling in my lower back after a couple of hours of driving. But then that was taken care of by the amazing massage feature.
Moving to the rear bench, leg room is in abundance, and the backrest angle is ideal, which should make long drives a pleasant experience. As a comfortable four-seater, the E 63 AMG is as comfortable as any of the practical sedans out there and, at the same time, offers a very rich and pleasing in-cabin experience.
On the features front, you get a panoramic sunroof, touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, Hard-disk navigation that offers live traffic information, head-up display, massaging, powered seats with memory, ambient lighting, 13-speaker, Burmester surround system, three-zone climate control, powered boot-lid, sun protection package and more.
On the safety front, you get seven airbags which include a knee bag, an exhaustive 360-degree camera, an active brake assist, an active bonnet, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more.
Is it nice to drive?
9 / 10
The core of any AMG is the engine, and the E 63 AMG comes with an absolute nuclear powerhouse. Under the long hood lies a four-litre, bi-turbo V8, which makes a mammoth 612bhp and an unbelievable 850Nm of torque. Just for reference, a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which is one of the most popular supercars, is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 and puts out 631bhp and 600Nm of torque.
So the mentioned figures from a relatively sedate-looking family sedan are nothing short of outrageous. All that power is transferred to all four wheels via an AMG-specific nine-speed automatic gearbox. To increase agility, one also gets the AMG rear axle differential lock which makes sure all that power is put on the road properly. Now I am pretty sure these specs read pretty impressive on paper, but nothing prepares you for the actual onslaught. Pressing the starter button, the big V8 barks to life and settles into a steady rumbling idle. That rumbling V8 sensation can be felt through the steering and the aluminium pedals, and it’s a fantastic feeling to know that there’s a big rumbling V8 ahead of you.
In the normal Comfort mode, the E63 S feels extremely unassuming. It’s not as long as the standard long-wheelbase E Class, so it’s easier to drive around in traffic too. But it’s always telling you what’s in store with that heavy steering, lumpy ride and the burbling soundtrack at the back. Driven sedately, the E 63 S feels like a playful cat. Silky smooth throttle response, easy to manoeuvre and pretty comfortable. It can take on the role of an everyday sedan without any issues whatsoever. Heck, it even turns into a four-banger thanks to the cylinder shut-off function for better fuel efficiency.
But then, when you want the cat to turn into a tiger, you need to press a few buttons. Switch the drive mode to Sport Plus, and the suspension assumes an aggressive stance, the exhaust note gets louder, and then when you finally floor the throttle, the E 63 S launches so hard that it feels like you are in a rocket and are about to be thrown into orbit. Even with AWD, the rear tyres light up as the E 63 S hurtles towards the horizon. The super saloon hits 100kmph in a blinding 3.6 seconds, which is proper supercar territory. Even the roll-ons are just as devastating, and the E 63 can do 40-100kmph in a laughingly quick 2.8 seconds and all this with a soundtrack that’s supremely addictive. Overtaking traffic on the highway is just a blink, and the E 63 is so fast that one needs to keep a check not to overdo things. The massive AMG brakes act as life savers when you overcook them. They offer tremendous bite and cut speed brilliantly.
Talking about ride and handling, the E 63 S gets the AMG Ride Control Plus. The multi-chamber air suspension feels supple and absorbent in comfort mode, so it’s easy to putter around town or make those highway trips. But with 20-inch alloys and 30/35 profile tyres, one always has to be careful to avoid sharp ruts and nasty potholes. So yes, it’s not the most practical performance car out there, but with the kind of performance it packs, there is bound to be some compromise.
In Sport mode, the E 63 S is an absolute demon, and I simply did not have the cojones to push it on public roads. The steering feels direct, and the E 63 S, despite its two-ton-plus weight, turns like a race car. The AWD means loads of grip, and powering through corners is a surreal experience. But then, one needs to take the E 63 S to a race track to fully exploit its potential. To gain more control, the car also gets the M mode, which allows the driver to directly command the gear shifts using the steering-mounted paddle shifters and should you feel like Ken Block, you can just switch to rear-wheel-drive by activating race mode and switching off ESP.
The best part about the E 63 S is how it transforms its character at the mere press of a button. One moment it’s a comfortable sedan that one can commute in, and the next moment it’s shredding its tyres, humbling supercars.
Should you buy it?
9 / 10
The E 63 S will go up against the BMW M5 Competition, which also promises similar performance. Priced at Rs 1.77 crore, the E 63 S is for those who want all the performance of a supercar but need the practical aspects of a sedan as well. The E 63 S offers an amazing cabin, a plethora of features and more than enough performance to satiate the most ardent performance enthusiasts.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi