Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ First Drive Review

The core of any AMG is the engine, and the E 63 AMG comes with an absolute nuclear powerhouse. Under the long hood lies a four-litre, bi-turbo V8, which makes a mammoth 612bhp and an unbelievable 850Nm of torque. Just for reference, a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which is one of the most popular supercars, is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 and puts out 631bhp and 600Nm of torque.

So the mentioned figures from a relatively sedate-looking family sedan are nothing short of outrageous. All that power is transferred to all four wheels via an AMG-specific nine-speed automatic gearbox. To increase agility, one also gets the AMG rear axle differential lock which makes sure all that power is put on the road properly. Now I am pretty sure these specs read pretty impressive on paper, but nothing prepares you for the actual onslaught. Pressing the starter button, the big V8 barks to life and settles into a steady rumbling idle. That rumbling V8 sensation can be felt through the steering and the aluminium pedals, and it’s a fantastic feeling to know that there’s a big rumbling V8 ahead of you.

In the normal Comfort mode, the E63 S feels extremely unassuming. It’s not as long as the standard long-wheelbase E Class, so it’s easier to drive around in traffic too. But it’s always telling you what’s in store with that heavy steering, lumpy ride and the burbling soundtrack at the back. Driven sedately, the E 63 S feels like a playful cat. Silky smooth throttle response, easy to manoeuvre and pretty comfortable. It can take on the role of an everyday sedan without any issues whatsoever. Heck, it even turns into a four-banger thanks to the cylinder shut-off function for better fuel efficiency.

But then, when you want the cat to turn into a tiger, you need to press a few buttons. Switch the drive mode to Sport Plus, and the suspension assumes an aggressive stance, the exhaust note gets louder, and then when you finally floor the throttle, the E 63 S launches so hard that it feels like you are in a rocket and are about to be thrown into orbit. Even with AWD, the rear tyres light up as the E 63 S hurtles towards the horizon. The super saloon hits 100kmph in a blinding 3.6 seconds, which is proper supercar territory. Even the roll-ons are just as devastating, and the E 63 can do 40-100kmph in a laughingly quick 2.8 seconds and all this with a soundtrack that’s supremely addictive. Overtaking traffic on the highway is just a blink, and the E 63 is so fast that one needs to keep a check not to overdo things. The massive AMG brakes act as life savers when you overcook them. They offer tremendous bite and cut speed brilliantly.

Talking about ride and handling, the E 63 S gets the AMG Ride Control Plus. The multi-chamber air suspension feels supple and absorbent in comfort mode, so it’s easy to putter around town or make those highway trips. But with 20-inch alloys and 30/35 profile tyres, one always has to be careful to avoid sharp ruts and nasty potholes. So yes, it’s not the most practical performance car out there, but with the kind of performance it packs, there is bound to be some compromise.

In Sport mode, the E 63 S is an absolute demon, and I simply did not have the cojones to push it on public roads. The steering feels direct, and the E 63 S, despite its two-ton-plus weight, turns like a race car. The AWD means loads of grip, and powering through corners is a surreal experience. But then, one needs to take the E 63 S to a race track to fully exploit its potential. To gain more control, the car also gets the M mode, which allows the driver to directly command the gear shifts using the steering-mounted paddle shifters and should you feel like Ken Block, you can just switch to rear-wheel-drive by activating race mode and switching off ESP.

The best part about the E 63 S is how it transforms its character at the mere press of a button. One moment it’s a comfortable sedan that one can commute in, and the next moment it’s shredding its tyres, humbling supercars.