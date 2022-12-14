Mercedes-Benz opens a new workshop in Kolkata

- Benchmark Interkrafts' new workshop is based on the brand’s new brand presentation in retail, known as MAR 2020

- Spread across an area of 75,000 square feet

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a new workshop facility in Kolkata. Known as Benchmark Interkrafts, it is the carmaker’s first facility in East India based on MAR 2020. Located in the Taratalla area, the workshop now takes the company’s service network to 124 units located across 47 regions.

A few notable highlights of the new workshop include an area of 75,000 square feet, with a covered area of 58,000 square feet, a 2S facility with 38 bays including 16 preventive maintenance and general repairs, 11 body and paint bays, as well as 11 supporting bays. The facility has 90 parking bays and can service 750 cars each month. Additionally, the workshop can service all models including EVs such as the EQB, EQC, AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, and EQS 580 4Matic.

MAR 2020 is a retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe. It offers an experience with the combination of the digital and physical worlds. According to the brand, people’s roles and processes are realigned to ensure seamless coordination between various touchpoints and operations, for higher customer convenience with the new format.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “2022 has been a remarkable year for Mercedes-Benz India with new products across segments, aggressive electrification trajectory, and the success of Retail of the Future. We have strived to provide our customers with a superior customer service experience from introducing the industry's best eight-year warranty for select cars to residual value for electric vehicles, which eases ownership anxiety. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market.”