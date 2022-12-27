CarWale

    Top electric cars launched in 2022

    Jay Shah

    Top electric cars launched in 2022

    The electric segment in India is finally on a roll with over 10 electric cars launched in 2022! Here, we pick the top seven EVs that were introduced from the budget to the premium spectrum. Lets take a quick look at it. 

    Tata Tiago EV

    Launched in September this year, the Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country right now. Available across four variants, the prices of the Tata Tiago EV start from Rs 8.49 lakh and goes all the way to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the Tiago EV can be had in two versions – medium range and long range. While the medium range is powered by a 19.2kWh battery pack, the latter gets a bigger 24kWh battery pack. The bookings for this Tata EV are already underway while the deliveries will begin in January 2023. 

    MG ZS EV

    Earlier this year, MG Motor India rolled out the first update for its electric SUV, the MG ZS EV. While the exterior styling was tweaked with new headlamps and a revised front grille and fore and aft bumpers, the ZS EV also benefitted with a bigger 50.3kWh battery pack resulting in an extended driving range of 461kms. The MG ZS EV can be had in Exclusive and Excite trims with a choice of two interior themes. The MG ZS EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV Max and Hyundai Kona Electric

    BYD Atto 3

    After the BYD E6, BYD India launched its second electric SUV, the Atto 3 in the premium EV segment. Sourcing its power from a 60.48kWh battery pack, the Atto 3 is offered in a single fully-loaded trim and is tuned to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-certified range of 521kms. The BYD Atto 3 carries a price tag of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Kia EV6

    Introduced as a CBU model, the Kia EV6 is the Korean carmaker’s electric crossover and is available in two guises – RWD and AWD. While both the trims draw their power from a 77.4kWh battery pack, the rear-wheel-drive configuration puts out 223bhp and 350Nm of torque whereas the AWD drivetrain develops 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. The Kia EV6 is available at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    After a hiatus of nearly a year, Volvo Cars India launched the XC40 Recharge in the country with a sticker price of Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Volvo India surprised its buyers by offering the facelifted version which was assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Hosokte, Bengaluru. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is propelled by a 78kWh battery pack which powers the electric motors to generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz India expanded its EQ range this year with the introduction of three new models – the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, and Mercedes-Benz EQB. Starting with the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz 580, the luxury saloon is plonked with a massive 107.8kWh battery pack that runs the two electric motors to develop 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. Coming to its AMG version, it makes use of the same battery pack but with a retuned power output of 751bhp. Both these EVs are priced at Rs 1.55 crore and Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a three-row SUV with a 66.5kWh battery producing 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. 

