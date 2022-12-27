CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz EQA electric sedan spied for the first time

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    162 Views
    -         Expected to arrive in 2024

    -        Not to be confused with the EQA electric-SUV

    The Mercedes-Benz EQ line-up is ever-growing, with new models being added every few months. However, the naming scheme of all forthcoming EQ models needs to be looked at by the German carmaker. Case in point, we already have an EQA – the electric equivalent of the GLA – but our spy sleuths have now captured the EQA sedan – the electric equivalent of the A-Class Limousine – for the first time. 

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    The EQA sedan is still in the early stages of development, as seen with the heavy camouflage on the prototypes as they were moved between workshops inside Mercedes’ development centre in Stuttgart. Initially expected to be a ‘four-door coupe’, akin to the CLA, the Three-Pointed Star has stuck with the classic three-box for this entry-level electric sedan

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    To be based on the newly set up MMA platform, the EQA sedan will be positioned below the upcoming electric C-Class (likely to be called EQC sedan). This electric-first platform will be developed primarily for compact and mid-size EVs, but will also support internal combustion engine vehicles. Moreover, the MMA platform will also underpin new Mercedes-Benz compact cars expected to arrive in the next five years. 

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    It’s glad to see Mercedes-Benz hasn’t given up the idea of sedans over its high-riding counterparts – electric or not.

    More spy shots of the EQA sedan are expected to surface before the 2024 debut.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter
     Previous 
    Top electric cars launched in 2022
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV Driven: Now in Pictures

