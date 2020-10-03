CarWale
    • BMW Group to hike prices in India up to 3 per cent from 1 November

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - BMW India to increase prices across the range owing to rising costs and depreciating currency

    - The company will launch the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country later this month

    BMW Group India will increase prices across the BMW and Mini product portfolio with effect from 1 November, 2020. The company is said to be hiking the prices, due to the rising costs, and depreciating currency. The brand will be launching the locally produced 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on 15 October 2020.

    The range of BMW’s locally produced cars in India include the 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and the Mini Countryman. BMW dealerships also display the 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M4 Coupe, M5 Competition, and the M8 Coupe which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). Mini dealerships also display the Mini 3-door, Mini 5-door, Mini Convertible, Mini Clubman, and Mini John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).

    Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3 per cent from 1 November, 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency. With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times.”

