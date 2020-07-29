BMW M8 Coupe - Now in pictures

BMW India brought in the striking M8 Coupe without much fanfare due the COVID-19 outbreak. It was launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.15 crore for the Indian market. This is the high performance version of the 8 Series coupe and every detail speaks of the same. Here’s a picture gallery that takes you through its specifications.

The M8 features a twin kidney grille and BMW Laserlight as seen on many new models from the manufacturer’s line-up. This car has larger air intakes at the front that aid with cooling.

Another interesting highlight is its carbon fibre roof. Round at the back, the car sports a lip spoiler, an M diffuser and even a double-flow exhaust system with twin tail pipes.

BMW has given it a driver-focused cockpit with M lettering on the door sills hinting at its performance. The M Sport seats wrapped in two-tone upholstery get a M8 logo on the headrests.

Then, there’s ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. The latter gets Apple CarPlay connectivity as well.

An owner’s entertainment needs are taken care of by a Harman Kardon sound system. In fact, buyers also have the option of choosing a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system.

Also part of an optional M package are M Driver's Package, M branded seat belts, M carbon engine cover, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Sport exhaust system and many other enhancements.

The M8 employs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out a staggering power output of 592bhp at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque at 1,800-5,600rpm.

This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the M xDrive AWD system. It also boasts of an M Sport Differential and adaptive M suspension.

Apart from BMW Individual paintwork options, this BMW M8 coupe can be had either in barcelona blue, sonic speed blue, hatch grey, marina bay blue, motegi red and donington grey.