CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW M8 Coupe - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    432 Views
    BMW M8 Coupe - Now in pictures

    BMW India brought in the striking M8 Coupe without much fanfare due the COVID-19 outbreak. It was launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.15 crore for the Indian market. This is the high performance version of the 8 Series coupe and every detail speaks of the same. Here’s a picture gallery that takes you through its specifications.

    BMW M8 Left Front Three Quarter

    The M8 features a twin kidney grille and BMW Laserlight as seen on many new models from the manufacturer’s line-up. This car has larger air intakes at the front that aid with cooling.

    BMW M8 left rear three quarter

    Another interesting highlight is its carbon fibre roof. Round at the back, the car sports a lip spoiler, an M diffuser and even a double-flow exhaust system with twin tail pipes.

    BMW M8 Dashboard

    BMW has given it a driver-focused cockpit with M lettering on the door sills hinting at its performance. The M Sport seats wrapped in two-tone upholstery get a M8 logo on the headrests.

    BMW M8 Front Seat Headrest

    Then, there’s ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. The latter gets Apple CarPlay connectivity as well.

    BMW M8 Dashboard

    An owner’s entertainment needs are taken care of by a Harman Kardon sound system. In fact, buyers also have the option of choosing a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system.

    BMW M8 Left Front Three Quarter

    Also part of an optional M package are M Driver's Package, M branded seat belts, M carbon engine cover, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Sport exhaust system and many other enhancements.

    BMW M8 Engine Shot

    The M8 employs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out a staggering power output of 592bhp at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque at 1,800-5,600rpm.

    BMW M8 Gear Selector Dial

    This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the M xDrive AWD system. It also boasts of an M Sport Differential and adaptive M suspension.

    BMW M8 left rear three quarter

    Apart from BMW Individual paintwork options, this BMW M8 coupe can be had either in barcelona blue, sonic speed blue, hatch grey, marina bay blue, motegi red and donington grey.

    BMW M8 Left Front Three Quarter
    • BMW
    • BMW M8
    • M8
    • M8 Coupe
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW M8 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.46 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.72 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.48 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.46 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.56 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.38 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.59 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.38 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.41 Crore
    • BMW-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 41.7 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars