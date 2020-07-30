Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition launched; prices start at Rs 20.14 lakh

- The Compass Night Eagle edition is available only in the Longitude Plus trim

- The model is limited to 250 units across India

FCA has launched the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition in India, with prices starting at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model, which is limited to 250 units, celebrates the third anniversary of the Compass in the country. The Compass Night Eagle edition is being offered in a Black theme and is based on the new Longitude Plus trim, which will continue as a regular variant in the Compass range after the limited edition model completes its market cycle.

Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include a black Jeep badging on the front and rear, gloss black exterior accents on the seven-slot grille, DRLs and the fog lamp bezels. Also on offer is a gloss black roof and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The model is available in four colours that include Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

Inside, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition comes equipped with black Techno leather seats and gloss black accents. The model receives features in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four airbags, traction control, cruise control, electronic parking brake, ESC, HSA, engine start-stop button, cornering fog lamps, reverse parking camera and power-folding ORVMs.

Powertrain options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired to the seven-speed automatic transmission in the 4x2 configuration. Also on offer is the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor with a six-speed manual transmission in the 4x2 guise and the nine-speed automatic with SelecTerrain 4x4 AWD system.

Commenting on the three years of the Jeep Compass in India, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “Our third Anniversary celebrations of the Jeep Compass wouldn’t have been complete without something exclusive for our customers. The ‘Night Eagle’ is not just an ordinary version of the Compass. It is a Global Limited Edition that is being introduced in India as it is in other countries across the world. We will be producing only 250 units of the Night Eagle to maintain ownership exclusivity for our customers. Online bookings are open.”

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai):

Compass 1.4 Petrol 4x2 AT: Rs 20.14 lakh

Compass 2.0 Diesel 4x2 MT: Rs 20.75 lakh

Compass 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT: Rs 23.31 lakh