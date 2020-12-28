CarWale
    Jeep Compass Facelift to be unveiled in India on 7 January

    Jeep Compass Facelift to be unveiled in India on 7 January

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Compass Facelift to be unveiled in India on 7 January

    - To feature exterior updates and interior overhaul

    - Trailhawk version likely to make an appearance as well

    Jeep has been gearing up for an eventful 2021 in India and now we have a confirmed date for the unveiling of the SUV shared by the car manufacturer. The Compass facelift will shed the covers on 7 January next year.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Front View

    It has also been sighted testing on Indian roads on several occasions. Jeep had already unveiled the mid-size SUV at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China last month and you can read more about it here. The 2021 Compass has grown slightly in length and height over the current generation model. Other exterior aspects like the seven-slat front grille resemble the outgoing Compass. The headlights are expected to be sleeker with integrated horizontal LED DRLs. The bumpers have been reworked with larger air intakes and silver skid plate at the bottom. 

    The side and rear profile are expected to remain unchanged with the only noticeable update being a new design for the alloy wheels. The squared wheel arches with plastic cladding and even the tail lamp units are likely to be retained. The cabin is where the Compass will receive major upgrades. As seen on the international model, Jeep has fitted the new model with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, a larger free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice control and wireless connectivity function. The aircon vents and its controls have been repositioned giving space for wireless smartphone charging. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Front View

    It is likely to continue with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine with transmission duties handled by a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT for the former and a nine-speed torque converter gearbox for the latter. It would be interesting to see if Jeep brings to India the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine as seen in the global markets. The Trailhawk is also expected to accompany the Compass with an updated fascia.

    Currently, Jeep India retails the Compass and Compass Trailhawk at a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakh and Rs 26.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The company is also offering huge discounts on the Compass this month which can be availed on the brand’s official website or at the dealership.

