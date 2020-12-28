Jeep Compass facelift teased ahead of unveiling next week

- The India-spec Jeep Compass facelift will debut on 7 January, 2021

- The model is expected to be launched later this month

Jeep India has shared a teaser image of the upcoming Compass facelift that is scheduled to be unveiled on 7 January, 2021. We had previously reported that a few dealers had begun accepting bookings for the model, while the launch could take place in the third week of next month.

The teaser image of the Jeep Compass facelift features the signature seven-slat grille design finished in chrome, horizontal LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp cluster, a reworked front bumper, and the new fog lamp surrounds. The model will also receive new alloy wheels, silver skid plates, and squared wheel arches.

The interiors of the facelifted Jeep Compass are expected to come equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, and a redesigned centre console.

Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is expected to remain unchanged, thus carrying on the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit will be a standard affair, while different automatic transmissions will be available for both the powertrains. Deliveries for the model are expected to begin in February 2021.