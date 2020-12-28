New Mahindra Thar six-seat variants discontinued

- Six-seat Mahindra Thar was offered in three trims

- The model will now be offered only in the four-seat layout

Mahindra has discreetly discontinued the six-seat variants of the new Thar. The six-seat versions of the model have been removed from the official brochure, revealing that it will not be offered in the future to customers.

The six-seat version of the Mahindra Thar was available in three trims that included AX Std, soft-top petrol MT, AX soft-top petrol MT, and AX soft-top diesel MT. The model is now offered exclusively with a four-seat layout across soft-top, hard-top, and convertible-top body-styles, in two variants that include AX (O) and LX.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have recently driven the Thar petrol AT, and to read our review, click here.