    New Mahindra Thar six-seat variants discontinued

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra Thar six-seat variants discontinued

    - Six-seat Mahindra Thar was offered in three trims

    - The model will now be offered only in the four-seat layout

    Mahindra has discreetly discontinued the six-seat variants of the new Thar. The six-seat versions of the model have been removed from the official brochure, revealing that it will not be offered in the future to customers.

    The six-seat version of the Mahindra Thar was available in three trims that included AX Std, soft-top petrol MT, AX soft-top petrol MT, and AX soft-top diesel MT. The model is now offered exclusively with a four-seat layout across soft-top, hard-top, and convertible-top body-styles, in two variants that include AX (O) and LX.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have recently driven the Thar petrol AT, and to read our review, click here.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra Thar
    • thar
    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.81 Lakh
