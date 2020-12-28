Government extends the validity of vehicle documents up to 31 March, 2021

- The validity of all vehicle-related documents was previously valid up to 31 December, 2020

- The timeline has been extended to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of vehicular documents like driving licenses, registration certificates, and permits till 31 March, 2021 in the light of the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated 30 March, 2020, 9 June, 2020, and 24 August, 2020, regarding the extension of the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration, or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till 31 December, 2020.

An official statement from the ministry said, “Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31, March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1 February, 2020, or would expire by 31 March, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till 31, March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing.”