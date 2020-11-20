2021 Jeep Compass facelift debuts at Guangzhou Auto Show

-The Compass facelift gets a complete interior overhaul

-Expected to make its way to India in early 2021

Jeep has officially taken the covers off the Compass facelift at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The SUV in the Chinese market finally receives the mid-life updates with significant interior and exterior changes. These alternations are likely to be made for the Indian-spec model when launched early next year.

While the car looks largely the same, the length and height of the Compass facelift have increased by a surprising 29mm and 17mm individually. The wheelbase, however, remains the same at 2636mm. Upfront, the Compass facelift is instantly recognisable with the retained seven box-like front grille finished in chrome. The headlamps look slim and wider integrating the LED DRLs. The front bumper is reworked with reshaped air inlets and a silver skid plate at the bottom. On the side, the changes are minimal with new design for alloy wheels and the prominent squared wheel arches with plastic cladding running end to end.

The Compass facelift gets a total revamp with a two-tone interior theme in select variants, a new three-spoke leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel and an all-digital 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel. The centre sole now boasts a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other highlights of the cabin include new set of front seats and support for wireless smartphone charging.

Also on display at the expo, is the facelift version of Compass Trailhawk. The rugged model gets exclusive elements like blacked-out front grille, red / black decal on the bonnet with trademark front tow hooks in the front bumper and increased ground clearance noticeable with the gap between the tyres and the bodywork.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets no mechanical upgrades overseas and continues to be powered by the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. On its India arrival, the Compass facelift is likely to continue with the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine making 160bhp / 250Nm torque and 171bhp / 350Nm torque respectively. While the six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, the petrol will be offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and the diesel will benefit from a nine-speed torque converter automatic in the all-wheel-drive configuration. Witnessing a growing demand for turbo petrol engines, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is also on the cards for the Indian market.

Source