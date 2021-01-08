CarWale
    • 2021 Jeep Compass unveiled: Now in Pictures

    2021 Jeep Compass unveiled: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,501 Views
    2021 Jeep Compass unveiled: Now in Pictures

    The Compass has been around for three years now and this is the first major update that Jeep has given the mid-size SUV. Along with subtle tweaks to the exterior styling, the new Compass sports a completely revamped cabin with added comfort and safety features. Let us take a look at the 2021 Compass through a picture gallery.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Front View

    Up front, the Compass retains the seven-box front grille but has been refreshed with chrome inserts. The LED headlamp units are wide and sleeker with integrated horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper has also been reworked adding a black horizontal air intake in the middle flanked by LED fog lamps. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Wheel

    The alloys have been updated with a new five-spoke two-tone design and Jeep has also added a new dark green exterior shade to the facelift model. The rear profile has been untouched and resembles the outgoing model. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Dashboard

    On the inside, the party piece is the floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 now placed above the aircon vents. The infotainment offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with over-the-air (OTA) updates and Amazon Alexa support. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The driver is now allured with an all-digital 10.2-inch instrument cluster. Commanding the drive is a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with revised Jeep badge on the centre. The steering looks chunkier and more premium than the one the older model.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    Another significant change in the cabin is the addition of auto-hold function which is a boon in India’s traffic conditions. It keeps the braking pressure applied to avoid the car from accidentally rolling back while driving on an upward slope. Compass also comes with three driving modes – snow, sand/mud, and auto to manage a seamless drive over any terrain.

    Jeep Compass Facelift USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    New notable feature addition on the Compass includes wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera setup, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Right Side View

    The safety and off-road capabilities is what the Compass has always been known for. This new model takes things level to a whole new level with over 60+ active and passive safety features; some of them being panic brake assist, hill hold and descent assist, electronic roll mitigation, brake lock differential, and six airbags.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The engines have been unchanged and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine have been carried over in its BS6 form. The former is offered with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT unit while the latter is mated solely to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Infotainment System

    The smart connectivity is offered through Jeep’s Uconnect app which provides an array of convenience features remotely from your smartphone. One can access information like driving data, health indicators of the SUV, and several other features of the vehicle using a curated mobile application.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The reservation for the 2021 Compass has commenced on the company's official India website and will be available for test-drive at dealerships across the country by the end of January 2021.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 16.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Compass Facelift
    • Jeep Compass Facelift
