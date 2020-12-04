CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Jeep Compass Trailhawk spied sans camouflage

    India-bound Jeep Compass Trailhawk spied sans camouflage

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    317 Views
    India-bound Jeep Compass Trailhawk spied sans camouflage

    -Expected to launch in India in 2021

    -To be available in a four-wheel-drive setup

    Jeep had unveiled the 2021 Compass facelift recently at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The updated model with subtle cosmetic changes and refreshed interiors is likely to make its way to India in the coming year. Along with the Compass facelift, the rugged version of the SUV – Trailhawk is also likely to debut in the country in its latest avatar.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Front Bumper

    The upcoming Trailhawk has been spotted in its production-ready form overseas and it looks similar to the one seen at the China expo. On the front, the off-road oriented SUV looks muscular and robust with new sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The signature front grille is finished in black with an additional plastic mesh under the grille. The short bumpers have been reworked with repositioned fog lights with red/black decal on the bonnet and trademark front tow hooks. 

    Jeep Compass Facelift Left Side View

    On the side, is the noticeably increased ground clearance and new design for the blacked-out alloys in squared-off wheel arches. Around the back, the alterations appear to be minimal with minor changes to the tail lamps and the removal of rear tow hook. On the inside, we expect the Trailhawk to sport a dual-tone theme with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on latest Uconnect 5 system, a digital driver’s display, new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, re-arranged aircon knobs and wireless charging.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bulged bonnet, the Indian-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk is likely to retain the 2.0-litre diesel engine which puts out 171bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The model comes with an all-wheel-drive setup and is mated to a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Trailhawk is likely to debut in India along with the Compass facelift next year.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 16.52 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
    • Compass Facelift
    • Jeep Compass Facelift
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.71 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.35 Lakh
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 16.52 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars