India-bound Jeep Compass Trailhawk spied sans camouflage

-Expected to launch in India in 2021

-To be available in a four-wheel-drive setup

Jeep had unveiled the 2021 Compass facelift recently at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The updated model with subtle cosmetic changes and refreshed interiors is likely to make its way to India in the coming year. Along with the Compass facelift, the rugged version of the SUV – Trailhawk is also likely to debut in the country in its latest avatar.

The upcoming Trailhawk has been spotted in its production-ready form overseas and it looks similar to the one seen at the China expo. On the front, the off-road oriented SUV looks muscular and robust with new sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The signature front grille is finished in black with an additional plastic mesh under the grille. The short bumpers have been reworked with repositioned fog lights with red/black decal on the bonnet and trademark front tow hooks.

On the side, is the noticeably increased ground clearance and new design for the blacked-out alloys in squared-off wheel arches. Around the back, the alterations appear to be minimal with minor changes to the tail lamps and the removal of rear tow hook. On the inside, we expect the Trailhawk to sport a dual-tone theme with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on latest Uconnect 5 system, a digital driver’s display, new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, re-arranged aircon knobs and wireless charging.

Under the bulged bonnet, the Indian-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk is likely to retain the 2.0-litre diesel engine which puts out 171bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The model comes with an all-wheel-drive setup and is mated to a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Trailhawk is likely to debut in India along with the Compass facelift next year.