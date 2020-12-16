CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • FCA India to set up a Global Digital Unit in Hyderabad

    FCA India to set up a Global Digital Unit in Hyderabad

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    589 Views
    FCA India to set up a Global Digital Unit in Hyderabad

    - To create 1,000 new IT jobs by the end of 2021

    - Will be the largest digital hub outside North America and MEMA zones

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced its plans to establish a global digital unit in the city of Hyderabad. With this initiative, the car manufacturer pledges on investing $ 150 million on building and developing the facility adopting emerging technology and digitalizing all its operations. 

    The digital hub named as ICT India, will be the brand’s largest such centre outside of North America and EMEA region. It aims at recruiting 1,000 new employees by the end of the year 2021 and focus on building strategic powers in technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies. 

    Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter

    With the addition of this new facility, FCA intends to widen its footprint in the country. It already has its headquarters in Mumbai which employs over 3,000 employees whereas the company’s engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai. The Ranjangaon production plant is the only unit to manufacture the right-hand drive mid-size SUV – Jeep Compass which is exported to 13 international markets worldwide. 

    Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “FCA ICT India will be our technology backbone that will not only help us develop products for future mobility but will also sharpen our efforts to enhance customer-centricity. This is a significant step forward in realizing our vision to make our Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and technologies locally for India and also for the world.”

    Karim Lalani, Director and Head of FCA ICT India said, “We are also aggressively hiring, and the response has been overwhelming. I am excited to see the new ideas and technologies our talented engineers and data scientists will develop for our customers. We foresee our Global Digital Hub driving innovation in multiple areas, including customer safety, connected mobility and digital showroom experience. We are excited to build a truly pioneering, global digital hub that will strengthen FCA’s position as a global mobility leader.”

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 16.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.71 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.18 Lakh
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 16.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars