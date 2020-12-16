MG ZS petrol to be launched in India in H1 2021

- Petrol-powered MG ZS was spotted in India earlier this year

- Globally, the model is offered with two petrol powertrains

MG Motor India launched its second product in the country in the form of the ZS EV in January this year, with prices starting at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is now gearing up to introduce the petrol-powered version of the model in India.

Sources in the know have confirmed that Morris Garages will launch the ZS petrol in India in the first half of 2021. A test-mule of the model was spotted testing locally earlier this year, details of which can be read here. The rivals to the 2021 MG ZS petrol will include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and the Nissan Kicks.

The MG ZS petrol was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, and you can read all about it here. The model is internationally available with two powertrains including a 1.5-litre VTi engine that produces 118bhp and 150Nm of torque, as well as a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.