    Mahindra to hike its model prices from 1 January, 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra to hike its model prices from 1 January, 2021

    - Model-wise price hike to be revealed in the days to come 

    - Mahindra cites hike commodity prices and other input costs

    India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has announced its plan to hike prices across its product line-up effective from 1 January, 2021. The price hike will include both passenger and commercial product line-up. The company attributes the price hike to the increase in commodity prices and other input costs. The applicable hike in prices across different models will be communicated in due course. 

    In an effort to boost sales in the current calendar year, the company has introduced lucrative discounts and benefits across its product line-up. Moreover, the company is also offering an additional discount on accessories for online bookings in December 2020. The details on the variant-wise prices for each model will be known in the days to come.

    Mahindra XUV300
