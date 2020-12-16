CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X8 spied alongside the X7 sibling

    BMW X8 spied alongside the X7 sibling

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    638 Views
    BMW X8 spied alongside the X7 sibling

    -         Could be the coupe-SUV version of the flagship

    -         Expected to arrive in late-2021

    BMW hasn’t officially announced any X model with an 8 in its name. But a mysterious test mule with dimensions as large as the flagship X7 has been doing rounds around the carmaker’s headquarters for some time now. So could it be the X8 that had been a trademark across a few automotive markets globally back in 2018?

    BMW X8 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Bavarian carmaker admitted that an SUV above the impending X7 was under evaluation. And that even the idea of a luxurious full-size vehicle holds a strong appeal in today’s market. As far as BMW’s naming strategy goes, the X8 should be the coupe version of the X7 in the same way as the X4 is to X3 and the X6 is to the X5. The test mule tries hard to hide its large kidney grille in the same vein as the X7, but the headlamps flanking them seem to have a radical new split-design.

    BMW X8 Left Side View

    Another hint of its coupe-SUV body style is the raked D-pillar compared to the X7 but interestingly, the roof is as flat as it can be on a vehicle of its size. This should add practicality and space on the inside, even if it is not a three-row model like its sibling. Being a Luxo-barge we won’t be surprised if it offered a four-seater model in the most-expensive spec. On the inside, the X8 will also be the most luxurious BMW till date taking cues from the RR Cullinan.

    BMW X8 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the skin, there’s a good chance the X8 will offer an electrified powertrain in some form.  The iconic 6.6-litre V12 from the 760Li is also on the cards making anything above 600bhp. Meanwhile, the hybrid in the 745e could lend its 3.0-litre straight-six paired with electric motors putting out around 400bhp. On the other end of the spectrum, we can’t wait to see a full-blown X8 M Competition with its mind-boggling specs.

    BMW X8 Right Rear Three Quarter

    When it arrives sometime next year as an MY2022, the BMW X8 would pose as a challenger for the Range Rover and Audi Q8 apart from Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Lamborghini Urus and the likes of Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Ferrari SUV as well in the mix.

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 92.76 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • BMW X7
    • X7
    • X8
    • BMW X8
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW X7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.17 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.09 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.12 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.12 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.04 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crore
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 36.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars