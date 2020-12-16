BMW X8 spied alongside the X7 sibling

- Could be the coupe-SUV version of the flagship

- Expected to arrive in late-2021

BMW hasn’t officially announced any X model with an 8 in its name. But a mysterious test mule with dimensions as large as the flagship X7 has been doing rounds around the carmaker’s headquarters for some time now. So could it be the X8 that had been a trademark across a few automotive markets globally back in 2018?

The Bavarian carmaker admitted that an SUV above the impending X7 was under evaluation. And that even the idea of a luxurious full-size vehicle holds a strong appeal in today’s market. As far as BMW’s naming strategy goes, the X8 should be the coupe version of the X7 in the same way as the X4 is to X3 and the X6 is to the X5. The test mule tries hard to hide its large kidney grille in the same vein as the X7, but the headlamps flanking them seem to have a radical new split-design.

Another hint of its coupe-SUV body style is the raked D-pillar compared to the X7 but interestingly, the roof is as flat as it can be on a vehicle of its size. This should add practicality and space on the inside, even if it is not a three-row model like its sibling. Being a Luxo-barge we won’t be surprised if it offered a four-seater model in the most-expensive spec. On the inside, the X8 will also be the most luxurious BMW till date taking cues from the RR Cullinan.

Under the skin, there’s a good chance the X8 will offer an electrified powertrain in some form. The iconic 6.6-litre V12 from the 760Li is also on the cards making anything above 600bhp. Meanwhile, the hybrid in the 745e could lend its 3.0-litre straight-six paired with electric motors putting out around 400bhp. On the other end of the spectrum, we can’t wait to see a full-blown X8 M Competition with its mind-boggling specs.

When it arrives sometime next year as an MY2022, the BMW X8 would pose as a challenger for the Range Rover and Audi Q8 apart from Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Lamborghini Urus and the likes of Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Ferrari SUV as well in the mix.