Mahindra Thar now offered with new set of personalised accessories

- Includes a new range of exterior and interior trimmings

- New accessories shall be available shortly on the company’s official website

Since its launch, the newly launched Mahindra Thar has been gaining tremendous popularity amongst the Indian buyers. That also explains the long waiting list of over six to seven months on the car despite its recently announced price hike. Given its heroic go-anywhere capability and a daily drive convenience, it is now more sensible and practical to own the new Thar. Now, if you plan to purchase one, you might want to elevate the appearance and utility quotient of the car and the Indian car manufacturer has plentiful of options available for the same.

Along with the already available set of accessories, the new range of accessories includes a variety of covers for the spare wheel. These covers will be available in different prints to choose from. Inside, to add to the practicality, one can opt for the seatback organisers available for the front as well as back seats. The interior paint trim kit earlier available in red will now be offered in Olive Green as well. Other accessories for the enthusiasts include a radiator protection guard, number plate and camera mount on the spare wheel, range of backpacks, and GoPro equipment. Mahindra has also listed out some official Thar merchandise like t-shirts, jackets, caps, tool kits, mugs, air fresheners, and stickers.

The Thar is already offered with a plethora of styling, convenience, technology and safety accessories, the details of which can be read here. Sadly, the long waiting period on the car itself might lead to slower response due to the abundant amount of accessories. The Thar is available in two engine options. One is the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 150bhp and 300Nm of peak torque while the 2.2-litre diesel motor delivers 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.