1,000bhp Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar breaks cover

    - Produces 1,000bhp from an F1 derived 1.6-litre V6 motor

    - Top speed in excess of 350kmph

    Last showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, the performance division of the German car manufacturer has finally revealed the intimidating Project One hypercar alongside no other than their own seven-time F1 champion - Lewis Hamilton. With the 2020 F1 championship in the bag, the teaser video shows the race car driver scampering away in the 1,000-horsepower barbarian. 

    The Project One features a hybrid power unit with Hamilton’s championship-winning 1.6-litre V6 F1 engine placed just ahead of the rear axle coupled with four electric independent motors churning out a mammoth 1,000bhp and a breath-taking restricted top speed of 350 kmph. As for the appearance, it looks spectacular with the front flat section, large air inlets, stretched rear fin, and active aero-elements. 

    The hypercar also carries the ‘E-Performance’ labels with red accents which will be seen in all the future electrified cars from the performance department. To follow the Project One, the brand plans to add two more electrified AMG cars in the portfolio. Scheduled to be launched in 2021, Project One can be placed to compete against the La Ferrari, McLaren P1, and the Pagani Zonda 760 LH. 

    An ecstatic Lewis Hamilton said, 'I can still hardly believe that there will soon be a hypercar with a Formula 1 engine. We won the world championship with this engine in 2015, and I was involved in its development for a long time. I was able to drive the Project ONE during the filmwork for the new campaign, and I'm very proud of the extraordinary effort Mercedes-AMG has invested in this project. This car is absolutely unique,' 

