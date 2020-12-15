Mercedes-Benz reveals production plans of upcoming EQ models

-All-electric EQA compact SUV to premiere globally on 20 January, 2021

-To be followed by the unveiling of EQB SUV

Mercedes-Benz recently confirmed six new models under its EQ sub-brand a few months back. While the EQC and EQV have already been launched globally with the EQC also introduced in India, the German car manufacturer now plans to enter six new models into production in the coming year. The upcoming models in the EQ lineup shall consist of two electric compact SUVs – EQA and EQB, EQE (electric sedan), EQS (electric flagship sedan), EQE SUV, and EQS SUV.

Of the already launched EQC and EQV, the EQC is in production at the brand’s plant in Bremen, Germany and in China under the joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. which caters to the local market in China. Meanwhile, the EQV electric MPV is built at Vitoria in Northern Spain.

Mercedes has already begun the manufacturing of the EQA premium compact SUV at its Rastatt facility in Germany and plans to globally unveil the model on 20 January, 2021. Followed by the premiere of the EQA will be the EQB, another all-electric compact SUV joining the brand’s EQ portfolio. The EQB production will commence in the first half of 2021 at two locations in the Mercedes-Benz Hungarian plant to supply the world market and another at Beijing for the local market.

Furthermore, the EQS flagship electric saloon will also roll off the production line at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany in the first half of 2021. This will be followed by the electric version of the business sedan EQE in the latter half of the next year at Bremen and Beijing. This makes a total of four Mercedes EQ models being built at the Beijing plant for the local market.

For the year 2022, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV will be produced in Tuscaloosa, USA on the same line as conventional and plug-in hybrid SUVs. This makes a total of eight EQ electric vehicles to be produced at seven locations across three continents.

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain: “The Mercedes-Benz production network is global, digital and flexible, and ready for the upcoming electric offensive – thanks, of course, to our highly qualified and motivated employees worldwide. We are now beginning a real Mercedes-EQ fireworks display. Six electric product launches by 2022 underscore the strength and competence of our Mercedes-Benz production sites worldwide. The production network will have a total of six Mercedes-EQ car locations. Local production of highly efficient battery systems plays a central role in the Mercedes-Benz strategy - coupled with a comprehensive sustainability concept that spans the entire life cycle of the battery all the way to recycling.”