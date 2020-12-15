CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz reveals production plans of upcoming EQ models

    Mercedes-Benz reveals production plans of upcoming EQ models

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    399 Views
    Mercedes-Benz reveals production plans of upcoming EQ models

    -All-electric EQA compact SUV to premiere globally on 20 January, 2021 

    -To be followed by the unveiling of EQB SUV

    Mercedes-Benz recently confirmed six new models under its EQ sub-brand a few months back. While the EQC and EQV have already been launched globally with the EQC also introduced in India, the German car manufacturer now plans to enter six new models into production in the coming year. The upcoming models in the EQ lineup shall consist of two electric compact SUVs – EQA and EQB, EQE (electric sedan), EQS (electric flagship sedan), EQE SUV, and EQS SUV. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Bonnet/Hood release

    Of the already launched EQC and EQV, the EQC is in production at the brand’s plant in Bremen, Germany and in China under the joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. which caters to the local market in China. Meanwhile, the EQV electric MPV is built at Vitoria in Northern Spain.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes has already begun the manufacturing of the EQA premium compact SUV at its Rastatt facility in Germany and plans to globally unveil the model on 20 January, 2021. Followed by the premiere of the EQA will be the EQB, another all-electric compact SUV joining the brand’s EQ portfolio. The EQB production will commence in the first half of 2021 at two locations in the Mercedes-Benz Hungarian plant to supply the world market and another at Beijing for the local market.

    Furthermore, the EQS flagship electric saloon will also roll off the production line at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany in the first half of 2021. This will be followed by the electric version of the business sedan EQE in the latter half of the next year at Bremen and Beijing. This makes a total of four Mercedes EQ models being built at the Beijing plant for the local market.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Right Front Three Quarter

    For the year 2022, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV will be produced in Tuscaloosa, USA on the same line as conventional and plug-in hybrid SUVs. This makes a total of eight EQ electric vehicles to be produced at seven locations across three continents. 

    Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain: “The Mercedes-Benz production network is global, digital and flexible, and ready for the upcoming electric offensive – thanks, of course, to our highly qualified and motivated employees worldwide. We are now beginning a real Mercedes-EQ fireworks display. Six electric product launches by 2022 underscore the strength and competence of our Mercedes-Benz production sites worldwide. The production network will have a total of six Mercedes-EQ car locations. Local production of highly efficient battery systems plays a central role in the Mercedes-Benz strategy - coupled with a comprehensive sustainability concept that spans the entire life cycle of the battery all the way to recycling.”

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQC
    ₹ 99.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • EQC
    • Mercedes-Benz EQC
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.06 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.06 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.15 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.25 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.09 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.15 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.09 Crore
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 41.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars