CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Skoda Rapid to be called Skoda Slavia?

    New-gen Skoda Rapid to be called Skoda Slavia?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5,709 Views
    New-gen Skoda Rapid to be called Skoda Slavia?

    - Skoda India trademarks Slavia name

    - The name could be registered for the new Rapid, which will be launched at the end of 2021

    Skoda Auto India has trademarked a new name known as Slavia. The company is likely to have registered the trademark for the new-gen Rapid that is scheduled to arrive in the country towards the end of 2021.

    Skoda New Rapid Front View

    Showcased for the first time in Russia last year, the next-gen Skoda Rapid is based on the MQB A0 platform, while the India-spec model is expected to be underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform. Under the hood, the model is likely to continue with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol motor, although it could be tuned to produce 114bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit.

    Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Rapid include the signature butterfly grille, arrow-shaped LED headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. Upon arrival, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. The company will also be launching two new products next year, starting with the Vision-IN SUV and the fourth-gen Octavia.

    Skoda New Rapid Image
    Skoda New Rapid
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • New Rapid
    • Skoda New Rapid
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars