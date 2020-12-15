New-gen Skoda Rapid to be called Skoda Slavia?

- Skoda India trademarks Slavia name

- The name could be registered for the new Rapid, which will be launched at the end of 2021

Skoda Auto India has trademarked a new name known as Slavia. The company is likely to have registered the trademark for the new-gen Rapid that is scheduled to arrive in the country towards the end of 2021.

Showcased for the first time in Russia last year, the next-gen Skoda Rapid is based on the MQB A0 platform, while the India-spec model is expected to be underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform. Under the hood, the model is likely to continue with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol motor, although it could be tuned to produce 114bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit.

Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Rapid include the signature butterfly grille, arrow-shaped LED headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. Upon arrival, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. The company will also be launching two new products next year, starting with the Vision-IN SUV and the fourth-gen Octavia.