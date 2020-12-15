Tata HBX front design leaked; to be launched in India next year

- Tata HBX test mule's fascia looks similar to the concept model displayed at the Auto Expo 2020

- The model is likely to be offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Tata HBX has been spotted during a public road test once again and the new spy image reveals the design of the model’s fascia. The model, which is likely to be called the Timero, will be launched in FY-2021.

As seen in the spy image, the 2021 Tata HBX looks similar to the concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The test-mule features the split headlamp design that includes a set of LED DRLs on top and halogen headlights on either side of the bumper. A few other notable features include the black, single slat grille with the Tata logo, dual-tone bumper, an air dam positioned on the lower side of the bumper, and A-pillar-mounted ORVMs. The wheel arches get plastic cladding and the test-mule rides on steel wheels.

Previous sightings of the production-ready Tata HBX have revealed dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, rear washer and wiper, high mounted stop lamp, as well as rear bumper-mounted reflectors and a number plate recess. Inside, the model could receive a floating touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, digital-analogue instrument console, flat-bottom steering wheel, and steering mounted controls.

Powertrain options on the new Tata HBX could be limited to a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The model, which is based on the company’s Alfa platform, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT upon launch.

Image Source