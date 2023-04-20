Mercedes-Benz delists the EQC from website; discontinued?

- EQC was introduced as a CBU unit

Mercedes-Benz India has delisted the electric SUV, EQC, from its official website. The model was first introduced through the CBU route in India in October 2022. Before being taken off the website, the EQC was listed in a single fully loaded 400 4MATIC variant for Rs. 99.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Notably, propelling the electric SUV is a dual motor setup mounted on the front and rear axles. The motors source power from the 80kWh battery pack and produce 402bhp and 760Nm of torque. And as for the driving range, the EQC delivers 450km on a single charge.

Currently, the German carmaker has the EQS and EQB listed as its all-electric offerings on the Indian official website. Moreover, the brand recently announced that it has reduced the waiting period on all of its models.