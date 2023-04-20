CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto offered with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in April 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Alto offered with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in April 2023

    A few Maruti Suzuki outlets in the country are offering discounts on select products across the Arena and Nexa chains. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. We have also detailed the discount offers for the Wagon R and Swift this month, and you can learn more about them on our website.

    In other news, the Maruti Alto K10’s Global NCAP crash test results were announced earlier this month. The model scored a rating of two stars in the adult occupant safety test while scoring a zero-star rating in the child occupant safety test.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
