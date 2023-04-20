CarWale
    Volvo EX90 Excellence unveiled; a Swedish Maybach?

    Haji Chakralwale

    - EX90 Excellence gets a dual-tone exterior theme

    - To be offered in a four-seater layout

    Volvo, the Sweden-based automaker, has unveiled a more luxurious version of its flagship electric SUV, the EX90 Excellence, at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023. This limited-edition will be positioned as the top-of-the-line variant of the EX90.

    On the outside, with its two-tone paint scheme, it closely resembles the Mercedes-Maybach models. Additionally, the EX90 Excellence rides on newly designed 22-inch alloy wheels. Other than that, the overall exterior remains unchanged with an identical set of features and equipment.

    Being the most premium offering, the majority of the changes have been made on the inside of the EX90 Excellence. The model will have a four-seater layout instead of the seven-seater configuration on the standard variant. The rear-row seats are divided by a wooden centre console, which houses a fridge with the capacity to hold two bottles.

    Then, the centre console also has a control panel with crystal embellishment and touch capacitive buttons for functions like massage and ventilation controls of the rear seats. 

    As for the front occupants, the dashboard layout remains more or less similar with a large 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit sitting in the centre. Notably, the carmaker will offer the EX90 Excellence with two upholstery options including a wool blend and a more eco-friendly, Nordico material.

    The Swedish carmaker didn’t reveal much information regarding the specifications of the EX90 Excellence. However, Volvo did confirm that the model will be equipped with a dual-motor setup with an all-wheel-drive system and will offer a range of up to 650km in the CLTC cycle.

    As for its launch timeline, the EX90 Excellence will make its way into the Chinese market first followed by its introduction in other global markets including India.

