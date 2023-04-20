Discounts of upto Rs. 17,000 on Honda Amaze

- Offers can be availed till 30 April 2023

- Comes with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine

Honda Cars India is offering benefits of upto Rs. 17,000 on the Amaze for the month of April. These benefits are available in the form of loyal bonuses, and cash and corporate discounts. The offers may vary depending on the variants, dealerships, and region and are valid till 30 April 2023.

The Honda Amaze attracts offers that include cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 or accessories worth up to Rs. 12,296, a customer loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Currently, the prices of the compact sedan in India starts from Rs. 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way upto Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze can be had in three variants namely E, EX, and VX, and is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.

Apart from this, the carmaker is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 on the fifth-gen Honda City.