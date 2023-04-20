CarWale
    Volvo celebrates its 96th anniversary

    Volvo celebrates its 96th anniversary

    - The carmaker established its presence in India in 2007

    - Volvo currently has 25 dealerships across India

    Volvo Cars India has joined in the celebrations of the carmaker's 96th anniversary in the international market. To commemorate the brand's heritage, the automaker's employees took to the roads of Delhi NCR in a fleet of Volvo cars, adding a touch of festivity to the occasion.

    The Swedish carmaker established its presence in India in 2007 and currently has 25 dealerships across India. Last year, Volvo launched its first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, in India and has planned to unveil its second electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, this year.

    Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We today mark 96 years of technical excellence and globally benchmarked safety standards and what better way to celebrate it than showcasing your product. This is the inspiration behind our drive today. 96 years has been a long journey and today as we stand on the cusp of becoming an all-electric company by 2030 we in India commit ourselves to even higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

