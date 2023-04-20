Tata Tiago EV base variant spotted

- Tiago EV prices in India start at Rs. 8.69 lakh

- The model is offered in four variants

Tata Motors had launched the Tiago EV in the country last year, with prices in India starting at Rs. 8.49 lakh. However, at the beginning of this calendar year, the prices of the model were hiked by Rs. 20,000 after the introductory prices had run its course, making the entry-level model cost Rs. 8.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Now, a new base variant of the new Tiago EV has been spotted on public roads for the first time. As seen in the images, it features steel wheels sans wheel covers, black ORVMs, body-coloured bumpers, blue accents and EV badges, automatic climate control, TPMS, tilt-adjustable steering, and 45 connected car features.

Compared to the higher variants, the Tiago EV base variant misses out on features such as an engine start-stop button, electric tailgate release function, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, projector headlamps, fog lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and powered windows. The model is available in four variants, namely XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

The Tata Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs that return a claimed range of 250kms and 315kms respectively. Charging options include a 3.3kW charger and a 7.2kW charger. We have driven the Tiago EV and our review is now live on the website.