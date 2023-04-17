CarWale
    Honda City attracts discounts of up to Rs. 15,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Can be availed till 30 April 2023

    - Comes with BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine 

    Honda Cars India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 on the fifth-gen Honda City. These benefits are offered in the form of loyalty bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The offers are valid till 30 April 2023.

    Customers can avail of car exchange bonuses up to Rs. 6,000, a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000, and a customer loyalty bonus worth Rs. 4,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, and region. We suggest you to contact your nearest Honda-authorised dealership to get more information. 

    Currently, the sedan is offered in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX across six exterior shades including the new Obsidian Blue hue. Mechanically, the Honda City is powered by a BS6 2-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. 

