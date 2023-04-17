CarWale
    Toyota launches ‘Wheels on Web’; first ever online retail sales platform

    Pawan Mudaliar

    654 Views
    Toyota launches ‘Wheels on Web’; first ever online retail sales platform

    - Currently catering only to Bengaluru

    - Restricted to five models as of now 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced “Wheels on Web”, an online retail sales platform for the Bengaluru region. This new platform enables customers to book, purchase, and get delivery of their desired Toyota vehicle from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, it also offers real-time information about the status of their booked Toyota car. 

    For the time being, the carmaker is only offering the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Hilux, Fortuner, and Camry through this platform. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, 'In line with our core philosophy of ‘Customer First’, we are continuously striving to deliver ever-better services to the consumers. We believe that our newly launched ‘WOW’ (Wheels on Web), an online retail platform, will revolutionize the car buying experience in India.” Further, he added, 'Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transactions including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large”.

