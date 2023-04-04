CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scores 2 stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scores 2 stars in Global NCAP crash test

    - Scores zero star in child occupant safety test

    - Second generation Alto K10 was launched in India in 2022

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has scored a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating in the adult occupant test and zero star in the child occupant safety test. This model was tested alongside the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia under Global NCAP’s updated crash test norms. 

    The hatchback scored 21.67 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 3.52 points out of 49 in child occupant safety tests. The crash test model was equipped with front airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner, and a seatbelt load limiter. The body shell of the hatchback was rated as stable. 

    The hatchback was tested with a three-year-old dummy seated on a forward-facing child seat with an adult seatbelt and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact, exposing the head to high risk. On the other hand, the 18-month-old child dummy was tested with a rear-facing child seat with adult seatbelts and showed good protection for the head, but weak protection for the chest.

    The model does not come with a three-point seat belt for all five passengers nor an ISOFIX, all of which resulted in a poor child occupant test rating. The body shell of the hatchback was rated as stable. 

    Kia Carens gets new Luxury (O) variant; prices in India start at Rs 17 lakh

